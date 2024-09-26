Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,298 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $120,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

