Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 245 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,433.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.