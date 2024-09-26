Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,415 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ouster by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 424,178 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Ouster by 43.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $1,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.37. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.