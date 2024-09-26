Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,037 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 4.1 %

MRVI stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

