Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.