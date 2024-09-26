Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 56.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,032.16 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,049.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $974.41 and a 200-day moving average of $957.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

