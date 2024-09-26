Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $498.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.60. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

