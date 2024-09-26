Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

