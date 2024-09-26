Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 743.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,788. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.