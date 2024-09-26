Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

