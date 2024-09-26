Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Nucor by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 54,788.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

