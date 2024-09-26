Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,725,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $207.31 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.