Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,503,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $17,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

GATO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

