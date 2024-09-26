Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth about $45,811,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,397,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 305,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.48.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

