Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 270,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,368,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.