Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $159,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

