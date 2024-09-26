Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in KB Home by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in KB Home by 754.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

