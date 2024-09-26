Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $18,792,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $17,740,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,257 shares of company stock worth $19,992,602. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.