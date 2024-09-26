Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 470.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 335.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 204,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 169,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,708 in the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

