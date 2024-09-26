Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.