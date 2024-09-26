Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $728,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 0.3 %

MNDY opened at $280.70 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.