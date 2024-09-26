Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $21,657,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 249.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $152.11 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.