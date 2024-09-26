Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 327,819 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $7,190,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,793,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

