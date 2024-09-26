Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

