Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Envoi LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envoi LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

