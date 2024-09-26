Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.34 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

