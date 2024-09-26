Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

HG opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

