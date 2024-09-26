Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,367 shares of company stock worth $34,079,756. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

