Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,317 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,404,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 103,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $162.99 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,367 shares of company stock valued at $34,079,756 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.29.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

