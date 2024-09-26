Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $164.08 and last traded at $163.13. Approximately 5,366,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,518,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 62,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
