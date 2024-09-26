Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of -455.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

