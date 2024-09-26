Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Alternus Clean Energy makes up 0.0% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Alternus Clean Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

