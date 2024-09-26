AlTi Global Inc. Buys 8,442 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

