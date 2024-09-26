AlTi Global Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $263.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

