AlTi Global Inc. Has $425,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.