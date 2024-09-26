AlTi Global Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,783,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after buying an additional 285,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

