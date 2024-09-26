AlTi Global Inc. Invests $503,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.07 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

