AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AlTi Global Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,177.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 60.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 38.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

