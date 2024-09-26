AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $301.69 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

