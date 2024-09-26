AlTi Global Inc. Purchases 2,067 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $6,963,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.64. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.