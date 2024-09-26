AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

