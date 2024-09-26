AlTi Global Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 943,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 380,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.