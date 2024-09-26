AlTi Global Inc. Sells 127 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,621,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,201 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

