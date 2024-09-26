AlTi Global Inc. Sells 87 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $156.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

