AlTi Global Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after buying an additional 663,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,220,000 after buying an additional 567,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 2.5 %

HES opened at $132.21 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.