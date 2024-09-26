AlTi Global Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $583.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

