Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading 4% Higher

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,043% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.02 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

