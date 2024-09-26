Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

