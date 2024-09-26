Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 91,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.7 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $214.92 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average of $187.63.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

