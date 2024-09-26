Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,958,145.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,459,354.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $158.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

